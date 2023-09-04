Cqs Us LLC Trims Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cqs Us LLC lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,849 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & accounts for about 1.3% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.60% of Carnival Co. & worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,071. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

