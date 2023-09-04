Perennial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

BKNG stock traded up $9.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 197,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,108. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,951.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,720.53.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

