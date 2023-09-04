TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,335 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up about 3.8% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $426,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion by 522.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,235. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.90.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,158.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $73,101.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,158.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,126. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.