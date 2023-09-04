United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.00. 3,286,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,993. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.