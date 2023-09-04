Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,373. The firm has a market cap of $331.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

