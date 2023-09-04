Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Cardinal Health worth $47,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.58. 1,454,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,364. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

