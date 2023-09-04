Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC owned about 0.12% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,855,000 after acquiring an additional 727,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,003,000 after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,643,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 95,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $41.01. 82,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,706.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,054. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

