O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $44,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO traded up $11.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,542.39. 75,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,783. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,487.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,509.77.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

