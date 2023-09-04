O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 384,745 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 747.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,745 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $43,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

STIP stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 375,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,188. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

