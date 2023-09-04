O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,698 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of APA worth $38,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in APA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 35.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

