McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of McKesson worth $41,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,934 shares of company stock worth $7,942,947 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $412.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.16. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

