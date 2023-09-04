O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $39.16 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,890,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,440,102. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

