O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,103 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $557.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,057. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $559.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

