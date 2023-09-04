HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,877 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $280.81. 966,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,877. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.11 and a 200-day moving average of $272.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

