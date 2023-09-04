O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 101,859 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,859 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nucor worth $34,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 9.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after buying an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Read Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $172.58. 977,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,179. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.