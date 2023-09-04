O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 92,601 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of 3M worth $30,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

3M stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.