Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $36,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,523. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

