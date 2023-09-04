International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,679 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of International Paper worth $33,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 0.8 %

IP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.19. 2,211,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,648. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Read Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.