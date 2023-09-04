Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Position Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Liberty Global worth $23,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $759,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 149,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,916,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBTYK

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. 1,957,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,955. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.