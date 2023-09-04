AvocadoCoin Price Hits $889.74 on Major Exchanges (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $889.74 or 0.03443666 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $177.92 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

