TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,435,761,056 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

