Achain Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $166,448.30 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002687 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002237 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001807 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.