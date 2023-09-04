Compound (COMP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.37 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $40.14 or 0.00155370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $313.73 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00026452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003892 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 188.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,815,360 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,815,308.79532253 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.49373067 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $22,191,346.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

