Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $688.78 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $688.78 million and $7.19 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,487,170,172 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,479,179,402.25753. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03405493 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $6,679,449.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

