O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 13,741 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 1.4% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $86,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $896.56. The stock had a trading volume of 176,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,292. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $915.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $836.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

