The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

