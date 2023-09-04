O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 136,004 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,004 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for about 1.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American International Group worth $67,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in American International Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,739,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,396,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $59.24. 1,995,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,629. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

