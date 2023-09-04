HS Management Partners LLC Sells 653,105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HS Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 653,105 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,671,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,473,922. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

