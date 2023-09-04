HS Management Partners LLC Sells 7,905 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 2.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $46,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.70. 1,413,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,507. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.18 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average of $207.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

