Prudential Financial Inc. Has $313.86 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,091 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Netflix worth $313,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $439.88. 4,793,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.62. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

