HS Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,325 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 5.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $134,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,244,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,284,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

