Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 51,666 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,666 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $195,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,462. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

