First Washington CORP Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Washington CORP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,152 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $52.92. 9,339,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,676. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

