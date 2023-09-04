First Washington CORP Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

First Washington CORP cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 127,321 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 280,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is -1,111.05%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.