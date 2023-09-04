Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 160,186 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,051,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $261,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,310,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,313. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

