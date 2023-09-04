Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $1.07 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 38,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,804. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

