First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 161,036 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $793,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 542,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,495. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

