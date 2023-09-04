O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,907.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.35. 373,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.