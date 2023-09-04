O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 480 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,126,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $86.44. 2,685,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,918. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.