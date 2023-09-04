O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 2,381 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,198,000 after purchasing an additional 750,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,984,000 after purchasing an additional 217,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,537,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714,901. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

