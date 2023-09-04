O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $316,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.21. 220,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

