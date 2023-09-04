Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Position Boosted by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,034 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,874,000 after buying an additional 230,328 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after buying an additional 226,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 193,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,039. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

