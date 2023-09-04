iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.04. 8,132,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,304,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

