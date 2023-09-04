O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 591 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.45. 71,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

