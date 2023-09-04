Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $184.54. The company had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,230. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $189.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.54.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

