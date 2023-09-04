Daventry Group LP Purchases 28,919 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Daventry Group LP raised its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. New Relic accounts for approximately 15.0% of Daventry Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Daventry Group LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $21,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $4,787,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $1,041,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,115,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,149,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $1,041,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,115,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,149,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,518 shares of company stock worth $4,275,995. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

New Relic stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.35. 1,360,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,851. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

