Daventry Group LP Raises Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Daventry Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,530 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for about 13.6% of Daventry Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Daventry Group LP owned approximately 1.38% of Everbridge worth $19,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $90,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Stephens cut their price objective on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Everbridge Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.58. 301,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.