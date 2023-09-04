63,123 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Daventry Group LP

Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,000. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 8.9% of Daventry Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Daventry Group LP owned about 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,661,000 after acquiring an additional 266,004 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,968,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,877,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

CRL traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.62. 282,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,120. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

