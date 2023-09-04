First Washington CORP Acquires 17,630 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223,757 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 85.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,591,000 after acquiring an additional 572,466 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000,000 after acquiring an additional 447,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.91. 836,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

