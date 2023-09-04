First Washington CORP Sells 2,487 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

First Washington CORP trimmed its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe accounts for 2.0% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned 0.97% of Cantaloupe worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.77. 251,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

